Hartshead reaches agreement with Shell for gas transportation and processing. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Hartshead Resources NL (Hartshead, HHR or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Shell U.K. Limited (Shell), which sets out the key commercial terms for the transportation and processing of Hartshead’s Phase I gas field production via Shell’s Southern North Sea infrastructure.

Gas will be transported to the Shell infrastructure via a planned, Hartshead owned pipeline and subsea connection. Following which, gas will be onward transported to the Shell Leman Alpha platform before being delivered to the Bacton Gas Terminal for processing and delivery to the UK National Gas Transmission System.

The agreement provides the basis for the tie-in, and transportation and processing of Phase I gas production through Shell’s infrastructure. The fully-termed agreements will also detail any required brownfield modifications required as part of the gas offtake route for the Anning and Somerville gas fields.

The development of fully-termed agreements will progress in parallel with the Front-end Engineering and Design (FEED), and final Field Development Plan (FDP) submission to the UK government.

Source: Company Press Release