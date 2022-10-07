The Hamina terminal is the first LNG import terminal in Finland connected to the transmission network

Hamina LNG Oy has started commercial operations. (Credit: djedj from Pixabay)

Commissioning of Hamina LNG’s terminal has been completed and Hamina LNG has started to provide services to terminal users. The cooldown procedure and commissioning tests of the systems and equipment were successful.

Hamina LNG provides LNG storage services with a storage capacity of 30 000 m3 and

regasification and injection services into the Finnish gas transmission network with a daily capacity of 4 800 MWh. Other services include LNG truck loading, vessel unloading and loading, and vessel bunkering. The Hamina terminal is the first LNG import terminal in Finland connected to the transmission network. With the current regasification and injection capacity, approximately 1,7 TWh of natural gas can be injected from the terminal into the transmission network annually.

Source: Company Press Release