ROCS technology facilitates quicker procedures for running in and pulling out of holes compared to traditional methods. Credit: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.com.

Halliburton has entered into a framework agreement with Shell to deliver services for the installation and retrieval of tubing hangers without using traditional umbilicals.

The agreement leverages Halliburton’s remote operated controls system (ROCS) technology, which was recently used in a three-well project in the Gulf of America.

The ROCS is a compact, umbilical-less control system designed to replace conventional hydraulic systems and reduce surface pressure risks and personnel exposure.

This technology has been implemented in various regions including the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico (GoM).

Notably, the ROCS achieved a milestone by installing a tubing hanger at a depth of 8,458ft, the deepest umbilical-less operation yet recorded, said Halliburton.

Developed by Optime, a service of Halliburton, ROCS technology facilitates quicker procedures for running in and pulling out of holes compared to traditional methods.

It enhances downhole line tests and can cut deck operations by up to 75%, thereby increasing efficiency and safety during installation.

Halliburton Drilling and Evaluation division senior vice-president Josh Sears said: “This agreement signals a shift in deep-water operations.

“ROCS’s speed, precision and safety benefits offer operators a reliable, cost-effective alternative to conventional methods, one that positions the system for broader adoption throughout global rig fleets.”

Earlier this month, Halliburton, in partnership with Aker BP, conducted its inaugural umbilical-less tubing hanger installation on the NCS.

The operation tested Halliburton’s enhanced remote operated control system, along with the optime tubing hanger orientation system for subsea control and completions.