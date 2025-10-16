Halliburton will deliver vessel stimulation, intelligent completions and safety valves in Brazil’s deep-water oilfields. Credit: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.com.

US-based oil service company Halliburton has secured multiple contracts with Petrobras to deliver vessel stimulation, intelligent completions and safety valves in Brazil’s deep-water oilfields.

The contracts, awarded following a competitive bidding process, will see Halliburton implement its SmartWell intelligent completion technology in the Búzios field to improve production.

Búzios is a large deep-water oilfield located within the Cessão Onerosa region of the pre-salt Santos Basin at water depths between 1,600m and 2,100m.

Halliburton will supply EcoStar electric tubing retrievable safety valves (eTRSV) at the Séepia and Atapu fields to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Stim Star Brasil, developed by Halliburton specifically for Brazilian state-owned company Petrobras’ operations, will offer stimulation services to boost reservoir productivity and improve asset performance.

Halliburton is expected to begin fulfilling the contracts in 2026.

Halliburton Completion and Production division senior vice-president Shawn Stasiuk said: “Halliburton’s engineered stimulation solutions strengthen the collaboration with Petrobras.

“These awards demonstrate our long-standing relationship in Brazil and support our global strategy to improve asset value and safety through our completions services.”

Last month, Halliburton introduced the Turing electro-hydraulic control system, the latest version of its SmartWell technology.

The Turing system aims to enhance recovery and reduce the number of wells. It also enables rapid zonal optimisation through integrated position sensors, allowing operators to manage well performance with increased speed and precision.

In August, Halliburton received a five-year contract from ConocoPhillips Skandinavia to provide comprehensive well stimulation services in the North Sea.