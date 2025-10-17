Halliburton and Aker BP undertook the first operation using eROCS and OTHOS on the NCS. Credit: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.com.

Halliburton in collaboration with Aker BP has conducted the first operation using the Enhanced Remote Operated Control System (eROCS) and Optime Tubing Hanger Orientation System (OTHOS) on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

This development indicates a significant advancement in subsea control and completions.

It introduces a new approach to Halliburton’s subsea activities, emphasising digital control and eliminating the need for umbilicals in offshore environments, said the company.

The use of digital hydraulic control and OTHOS enabled the accurate installation and alignment of the vertical Christmas Tree tubing hanger.

It also eliminated the need for traditional equipment such as umbilicals, conventional orientation tools, or standard blowout preventer alignment devices.

This method has enabled Aker BP to simplify planning and interface processes, reduce operational complexity, lower risks and costs, and enhance rig flexibility.

Halliburton Drilling and Evaluation senior vice-president Josh Sears said: “This milestone moves the entire subsea industry forward and opens up new possibilities once out of reach.

“The successful installation reflects years of effort, bold ideas and close teamwork with Aker BP.

“eROCS offers customers a solution for umbilical-less tubing hanger installation in every major offshore region and creates the opportunity to maximise value for our customers.”

With the field validation now completed, operators can use eROCS to reduce complexity and costs while improving control in offshore settings.

This installation positions eROCS as a reliable solution for subsea well operations and indicates a shift towards digital control in offshore markets, said Halliburton.

This week, Halliburton secured several contracts with Petrobras to provide vessel stimulation, intelligent completions and safety valves for deep-water operations.

The contracts will see Halliburton deploy its SmartWell intelligent completion technology in the Búzios field to boost production.