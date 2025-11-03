Recent surface sampling in the Power Line zone at the Garfield project has revealed additional areas of high-grade gold, silver and copper mineralisation. Credit: Phawat/Shuttertsock.com.

Guardian Metal Resources, a mineral exploration and development company specialising in tungsten in Nevada, US, has released an update on its Garfield gold-silver-copper project in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt.

Recent surface sampling in the Power Line zone at the Garfield project has revealed additional areas of high-grade gold, silver and copper mineralisation.

Rock chip samples collected from quartz-barite epithermal veins in this zone returned notable results, including sample LCGF42, which assayed 18.3 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold and 43.6g/t of silver, and sample LCGF66 with 14% copper and 145g/t of silver.

In addition, Guardian Metal has expanded its holdings by staking 42 new Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lode mining claims over the expansive Freeze North zone.

This area is characterised by hydrothermally altered rhyolites that host numerous epithermal quartz-barite veins, many of which are partly obscured by post-mineral volcanic cover.

A recently completed induced polarisation (IP) geophysical survey, focused on the Freeze and Freeze East zones, identified compelling drill targets beneath the alluvial cover.

These targets are situated directly along strike from high-grade gold-silver underground mine workings.

In the Freeze zone, the IP survey revealed a chargeable feature beneath the high-grade underground mines, where previous sampling returned gold grades of 61g/t, 11.2g/t and 6.73g/t.

This chargeable feature extends at least 500m eastwards, representing a drill target within the Freeze East zone.

Guardian Metal CEO Oliver Friesen said: “We are very encouraged by the expanding scale of the epithermal system at the Garfield Project following Dr. [Lawrence] Carter’s recent site visit. High-grade rock chip assay results from the Power Line zone, combined with the mapping completed, has revealed a much larger alteration footprint than previously recognised.

“This work has led to the staking of the new Freeze North zone, extending the trend to more than 4km in strike, and to the definition of compelling drill targets at the Freeze East and Freeze zones.”

The company’s primary mission is to develop its Tempiute and Pilot Mountain projects as the foundation of domestic tungsten supply, supporting national initiatives to reshore mining production in the US.

This strategy aims to help the US decrease its dependence on foreign supply chains, enhance both economic and defence security, and create long-term value for shareholders.

Alongside its tungsten initiatives, the company has been conducting cost-effective early-stage exploration across its gold assets.

Interest in Guardian Metal’s Nevada-based precious metal projects, Garfield and Golconda, has increased with the strengthening gold market.

Friesen added: “While tungsten remains our core focus at Guardian Metal, recent results from both Garfield and Golconda underscore the value of our diversified portfolio. We will continue to advance, and assess, our Nevada gold assets in a disciplined way, ensuring any future partnerships are structured to maximise value for our shareholders.

“Together with our co-flagship tungsten assets, Garfield and Golconda provide additional optionality and exposure to the broader resurgence of US mining.”

In July this year, Guardian Metal Resources expanded its mining operations by acquiring the Pilot North Tungsten Project in Nevada, US.