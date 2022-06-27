These two LNG carriers will each have a total LNG tank capacity of 175,000 m3and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

This is the first project for the construction of an LNG carrier at DSIC. (Credit: GTT)

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner, the Chinese shipyard Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC), for the tank design of two Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC) on behalf of “CMES LNG Carrier Investment Inc”. This is the first project for the construction of an LNG carrier at DSIC

These two LNG carriers will each have a total LNG tank capacity of 175,000 m3and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared:

“We are very pleased to accompany DSIC in a new phase of our collaboration, with these first large LNG carriers to be built by DSIC. We will provide our full support to DSIC, mobilizing our teams of experts, to make this cooperation a great success.”

Mr. Yang Zhizhong, Chairman of Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd., said:

“Following many years of close cooperation between DSIC and GTT, we are today really excited to materialize an LNG carrier project featuring state of the art GTT’s Mark III Flex technology.

We thank our long-lasting partner China Merchants Energy Shipping Group for renewing their trust into DSIC’s shipbuilding capabilities and expertise to deliver high quality assets”

Mr. JY.WU, Technical Director of “CMES LNG Carrier Investment Inc.”, declared:

“CMES LNG Carrier Investment Inc” is ready and planning to expand our LNGC-sector business. We are fully confident that this first LNG carrier will be successfully built with close cooperation between owner, DSIC and GTT, and appreciate the continuous professional support from GTT.”

Source: Company Press Release