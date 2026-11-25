The two solar projects have a combined installed capacity of 450MW. Credit: Bruno D Andrea/Shutterstock.com.

Spanish clean energy company Grenergy has entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with an investment-grade utility in Peru, set to deliver nearly 900GWh of energy per year.

The PPA covers output from the Macarena and Locumba solar projects located in the country’s southern regions of Ica and Tacna, respectively.

These projects have a combined installed capacity of 450MW, with Macarena accounting for 209MW and Locumba for 241MW.

Grenergy expects these facilities to generate over 1.1TWh of electricity annually.

The PPA represents close to 80% of this total output, with energy deliveries scheduled to commence in 2029.

Grenergy, which has operated in the Peruvian market since 2015, has previously developed and subsequently sold the Duna Huambos wind farm in 2021 and the 100MW Matarani solar plant in 2022.

The company stated that the new agreement consolidates its role in the Andean region, where electricity demand is expected to grow, in part due to increased investment in the mining sector.

Highlighting the market’s characteristics, Grenergy noted Peru’s current low adoption of solar and storage technologies, identifying this as an area for potential expansion of renewable capacity and hybrid energy systems.

It also referenced similar development dynamics in northern Chile, where the company has built the Oasis de Atacama facility.

Grenergy CEO David Ruiz de Andrés said: “Signing Peru’s largest renewable PPA marks another milestone for Grenergy and reinforces our commitment to the Andean region, a market with enormous potential, exceptional solar resources, and significant opportunities for the development of new renewable projects and their hybridisation with storage.”

According to the company, the agreement underlines both its growth strategy in the country and the broader opportunities presented by renewables in Peru and surrounding markets.

Last month, Grenergy secured a non-recourse senior financing package totalling $457m for 446MW of solar projects and 1.8GWh of energy storage in Chile.