Greenvolt Power to sell 253.1MW onshore wind project to Engie Romania

The acquisition is expected to expand Engie Romania’s presence in the country. Credit: harhar38/Shutterstock.com.

Greenvolt Power, a subsidiary of Greenvolt Group, has signed an agreement to sell its 253.1MW onshore wind farm to Engie Romania, part of the Engie Group.

Located in Ialomița County, Romania, the wind farm is currently under construction by Greenvolt Power, with completion set for 2027.

The wind project will comprise 42 high-efficiency turbines and is poised to become one of the largest wind installations in the country, contributing to the energy transition and enhance security of supply across Europe.

The acquisition is expected to expand Engie Romania’s presence in the country and support its efforts to achieve 95GW of renewable and storage capacity by 2030.

Engie Romania vice-president Cristian Buzan said: “This acquisition reflects ENGIE’s commitment to accelerating the energy transition in Romania and across Europe.

“By integrating a large-scale wind project of this size into our portfolio, we are doubling our renewable footprint in a market with strong growth potential, while contributing to security of supply and the achievement of our net-zero carbon ambition by 2045.”

The project has also received a 15-year contract for difference for a portion of its capacity, ensuring long-term revenue stability and enhancing its investment appeal.

Greenvolt Group CEO João Manso Neto said: “Greenvolt’s ability to originate, develop and bring to market high-quality renewable energy assets is once again demonstrated through this project, which represents a clear contribution to the European energy transition and to Romania in particular.

“Throughout 2025, we have continued delivering on the group’s strategy of rotating a portion of our utility-scale assets, concluding several successful operations that allow us to reinvest in new opportunities across our core markets”.

The sale comes as a part of several asset-rotation initiatives by Greenvolt in 2025, including the sale of wind projects in Poland, a greenfield pipeline in Spain, and recent battery energy storage system transactions in Poland.