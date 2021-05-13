By providing access to the top of the orebody, the decline sets Havieron on course to become a large, multi-commodity, bulk tonnage, underground mining operation

Greatland Gold commences underground decline access at Havieron. (Credit: Steve Bidmead from Pixabay)

Greatland Gold plc (AIM:GGP), the precious and base metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce commencement of the underground decline at the Havieron Gold-Copper Project.

Shaun Day, Chief Executive Officer of Greatland Gold plc, commented: “This is a momentous step in the development of Havieron as a world-class gold-copper mine. I am delighted by progress on site and this fast-tracked milestone is indicative of the potential scale of the deposit and the opportunity seen by our partners Newcrest.

By providing access to the top of the orebody, the decline sets Havieron on course to become a large, multi-commodity, bulk tonnage, underground mining operation. Alongside the ongoing growth drilling, the next key milestone will see the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study and we are on track to deliver this in the second half of 2021.”

The commencement of the decline by Newcrest Mining Limited (“Newcrest”), as Manager of the Joint Venture, follows receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals to commence construction activities (as announced on 29 December 2020).

Source: Company Press Release