Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of African gold projects

Great Quest collaborates with Tadine Plus. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd (TSXV:GQ) (“Great Quest” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce an option to acquire Moroccan Explorer Tadine Plus, developing the Bas Draa and Taznakt Ouarzazate exploration prospects.

The Bas Draa prospect is the primary focus. It encompasses three mining permits and three exploration permits. The area of interest is situated in the south-western part of the Anti-Atlas which is a WSW-ENE trending chain of hills and mountains. This chain is composed of a Paleo-proterozoic basement overlain by late Neoproterozoic to mid-Paleozoic strata which have been faulted and folded during the Hercynian Orogeny in the extreme south of Morocco proper. Located in the area referred to as the gateway to the desert, near to the town of Tan Tan, the property has massive quartz intrusions that can be followed at surface for over 6 kilometres. Preliminary work was completed by British explorationists between 2007 and 2009. Gold grades ranging from 147 g/t and 3.5 to 56 g/t have been recorded on the main area respectively on AK1 and AK4 structures. Great Quest collected four grab samples from the structures identified at surface and completed a multi element analysis. Gold grades recorded are given below.

F4 – 12.73 g/t

F3 – 8.52 g/t

F2 – 0.50 g/t

F1 – 0.61 g/t

The samples also contained anomalous levels of copper and zinc.

The Taznakt Ouarzazate exploration project is comprised of five exploration permits, also in the Anti-Atlas but further north in the Errachidia region.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Great Quest, commented, “The arrangement with Tadine Plus is a new strategic move for Great Quest, giving the company and our investors exposure to new projects, also diversifying our risk exposure away from Mali. We continue our work in Mali on the Sanoukou Gold project, while we are seeking strategic alternatives for the Tilemsi Phosphate project.”

Samples were analyzed at Analyse Developpement Minier in Marrakech. Morocco. Gold was analyzed using fire assays and spectral analysis Mr. Diner (P.Geol.) has approved the contents of this News Release in relation to the Sanoukou Project. Jed Diner (M.Sc., P.Geol.) is a Qualified Person (QP) pursuant to NI 43-101.

