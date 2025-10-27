GNW will now issue consideration securities related to the acquisition. Credit: newsshooterguy/Shutterstock.com.

Great Northern Minerals (GNM) has completed the acquisition of the Catalyst Ridge rare earth element (REE) and antimony project within the Mountain Pass district in California’s Mojave Desert, US.

This project encompasses four distinct claim areas totalling 214 lode mining claims and covering approximately 18km.

The transaction follows the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM) on 22 Oct 2025, as well as the completion of all necessary legal, technical, and financial due diligence.

All other required conditions have been either satisfied or waived.

The company will now issue consideration securities related to the acquisition.

With exploration work progressing at the Catalyst Ridge project site, initial sampling results are anticipated by mid-November.

The acquisition positions Great Northern Minerals in a prime location for REE and antimony mining within the district.

Following the acquisition and the completion of the associated capital raise, Great Northern Minerals is expected to have a cash balance of around $3.06m.

GNM nonexecutive chair Eddie King said: “The completion of the Catalyst Ridge Project acquisition is a significant milestone for GNM, and it comes at a time of unprecedented alignment between the US and Australia on the future of critical minerals.

“The newly signed bilateral framework agreement includes commitments from both governments of over $1bn each to support a $8.5bn pipeline of projects.

“We believe the Catalyst Ridge area is highly prospective for rare earth elements, antimony, and potentially gold, and is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to the secure and diversified supply of critical minerals.”