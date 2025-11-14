REEs such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium and samarium are vital for producing permanent magnets. Credit: RHJPhtotos/Shutterstock.com.

Graphite One has confirmed the presence of rare earth elements (REEs) at its Graphite Creek deposit in the north of Nome, Alaska, US.

Geochemical testing by Activation Laboratories detected REEs in drill core samples from garnet-bearing ore rock within the anticipated pit area outlined in Graphite One’s feasibility study (FS), completed in February 2025.

The US Geological Survey recognises Graphite Creek as the largest known natural graphite deposit in the US, according to the company’s news release.

The FS resource estimate tripled previous projections, underscoring the site’s potential.

The proposed pit, with a projected mine life of around 20 years, covers only 12% of the 15.3km mineralised zone, which hosts graphite and garnet.

Graphite One president Anthony Huston said: “The presence of two Defense Production Act Title III materials – graphite and REEs – in a single deposit further underscores Graphite Creek’s position as a truly generational deposit.

“Given the robust economics of our planned complete graphite materials supply chain, the presence of rare earths at Graphite Creek suggests that recovery as a byproduct to our graphite production will maximise the value.”

REEs such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium and samarium are vital for producing permanent magnets used in wind turbines, electric vehicles, and advanced defence systems including precision-guided munitions and radar.

They also enable high-performance fibre-optics, lasers, catalysts, and phosphors used in displays and lighting.

China, the world’s leading producer of REEs, imposed export limits on magnet REEs in February 2024 and further tightened graphite exports in December of the same year.

These developments underline the strategic urgency of developing domestic supply sources like Graphite Creek.

A recent UBS Evidence Labs report highlighted that dependence on China is most acute for graphite and REE among critical minerals.

The Graphite Creek FS was completed more than 12 months ahead of schedule, aided by a $37.5m Defense Production Act Title III grant from the Department of War (then the Department of Defense).

In September 2025, Graphite One also received a non-binding letter of interest (LoI) from the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank) for $570m in financing for the Graphite Creek mine.

This is the second EXIM LoI the company has received, following a $325m letter for its Ohio advanced graphite materials facility.

Graphite One continues to engage with senior officials across key federal departments and agencies regarding its end-to-end supply chain strategy for advanced graphite products.