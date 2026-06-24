The developments align with Graphite One’s goal to build a fully integrated graphite supply chain within the US. Credit: RHJPhtotos/Shutterstock.com.

Graphite One has awarded a contract to an anode production facility engineering company for its active anode materials (AAM) manufacturing plant in Conneaut, Ohio, US.

The company reported that the project has entered the detailed execution phase following the signing of this agreement and continued advancement at its Ohio site.

Plans for the Conneaut manufacturing facility include initial production of roughly 10,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of AAM, with an intended expansion to 25,000tpa of synthetic graphite and graphitisation capacity by the fourth quarter of 2028 (Q4 2028).

These developments align with Graphite One’s goal to build a fully integrated graphite supply chain within the US.

The Conneaut property was secured in May 2026 through a deal with a CN Railway subsidiary.

The parcel provides direct access to CN rail, Great Lakes shipping and established high-capacity electrical infrastructure.

Graphite One has completed geotechnical drilling at the Conneaut property and is currently advancing the environmental assessment and permitting processes, aiming to conclude those activities by Q1 2027.

The company expects the first phase to create 30–40 permanent roles, with a second phase potentially adding up to 120 more jobs in the region.

Graphite One is developing a phased approach for the Ohio facility, with operational start-up for AAM operations targeted for late 2027 and synthetic graphite capacity expected to follow a year later.

The company’s plans remain subject to securing final leases, permits, financing and regulatory approvals.

Graphite One is also continuing work at its Graphite Creek resource in Alaska and is engaged in further permitting efforts under the federal FAST-41 programme.

Graphite One president and CEO Anthony Huston said: “The execution of this engineering contract and the advancement of our Conneaut site represent important steps in building what we believe can become one of North America’s leading domestic sources of synthetic graphite AAM.

“With site secured, critical infrastructure advantages in place, engineering activities under way and a clear phased development strategy, we now have a defined, de-risked path toward establishing 25,000tpa of synthetic graphite capacity by the end of 2028.”

In November last year, Graphite One confirmed the presence of rare earth elements at its Graphite Creek deposit in the north of Nome, Alaska, US.