GR Silver Mining Ltd. (“GR Silver Mining” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) – announces the sale of two non-core concessions, El Salto and El Salto Sur (the “Concessions”), which were acquired from Mako Mining Corp. on March 31, 2021, to Grupo Minero Venturex S.A. DE C.V. (“Venturex”), a private Mexican company.

GR Silver Mining President and CEO, Marcio Fonseca, commented, “The sale of these two Concessions is part of the Company’s strategy to divest non-core concessions acquired in conjunction with the acquisition of the past producer La Trinidad mine. By selling these Concessions, the Company will be eliminating the ongoing concession fee obligations and current liability once approval of the sale is granted.”

El Salto and El Salto Sur represent extensive (combined area 569.1 sq. km) early-stage exploration concessions to the southeast of the Plomosas Project, on the Sinaloa-Nayarit border (Figure 1).

ioIn June 2021, the Company submitted reduction proposals in the area of the El Salto and El Salto Sur concessions to the Mexican government (Dirección General de Minas) but has not yet received approval. The El Salto and El Salto Sur polygons shown above (Figure 1), reflect the areas prior to the submissions for their reduction. El Salto and El Salto Sur represent extensive early-stage exploration concessions on the edge of the western border of the Sierra Madre Occidental.

