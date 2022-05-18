The largest event dedicated to offshore wind in the whole of the UK, it will be the perfect platform from which to engage with the wider industry, hear directly from Government ministers, get up-to-date with the latest projects, share best practice protocols and be truly inspired

Walney vessel and turbines. Credit: Matthias Ibeler.

This is a critical time for renewable energy and offshore wind, with important conversations happening at all levels. All of this makes RenewableUK’s Global Offshore Wind Conference and Exhibition (GOW) 2022 a not-to-be-missed event for anyone working within or linked to the sector. The largest event dedicated to offshore wind in the whole of the UK, it will be the perfect platform from which to engage with the wider industry, hear directly from Government ministers, get up-to-date with the latest projects, share best practice protocols and be truly inspired.

Ministerial keynotes

The 2-day programme will be delivered by over 200 speakers, including an array of experts in their relevant fields. Leading the must-see sessions will be various Government ministers from England and Scotland. The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State, Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy will be presenting a keynote speech on floating wind; the Rt Hon Greg Hands, MP, Minister for State, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy will be in conversation with Dan McGrail, Chief Executive RenewableUK; and the Rt Hon Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy & Transport, Scottish Government, will be part of a session entitled “Floating wind: Building a global economy”. Join us to see what they have to say, gain insight into Government plans and support of the industry, and to ask your own questions.

New theatres

Brand new for GOW22, we are delighted to present the Supply Chain Studio. Consisting of interactive workshops, surgeries and 1-to-1 networking sessions, this studio will put a spotlight on supply chain challenges, achievements and conversations for the future, bringing together the diverse range of individuals and organisations involved. Understand the structure of the sector at large, explore current activities within UK Clusters, discuss the do’s and don’ts of tendering, consider the goals of strategic development in the sector and so much more. Designed by the RenewableUK Supply Chain Working Group, this is presented by industry, for industry!

An ambitious programme all-round!

With so much going on in the world of energy and renewables, RenewableUK is thrilled to present such an eclectic programme. Several favourite theatres will be returning from previous events with the support of industry, including:

Energy Transition Zone, with ScottishPower Renewables

The topic is decarbonisation and everything related. Attend sessions about consenting and constructability, habitats compensation, derogation, biodiversity, zonal planning in the Celtic Sea, supply chain modelling, lessons learnt from abroad, among many others.

Innovation Zone, with Vestas

Join us to discuss novelty installation vessels, cost reduction, utilisation of AI and data science, cable monitoring, dynamic approaches to operations and maintenance, innovative floating wind systems and more.

Partnership Hub, with Siemens Gamesa

The topic is industry partnerships and how to make the very most of a collaborative approach to projects or key aspects. New for 2022, drop by the Partnership Hub to see some of the best examples of local and global offshore wind partnerships.

Sold-out exhibition

Enthusiasm for the potential of offshore wind, coupled with a significant appetite for face-to-face meetings, meant that the exhibition space for GOW22 sold out weeks before the event. There will be more than 170 companies from 42 countries represented, providing a fantastic opportunity to connect with people in-person, build relationships and share experiences with a vast array of like-minded individuals. Whether you’re looking for new project partners, innovative equipment, to expand your team or find a new position, this is the place to be. Why not come along to the RenewableUK members’ welcome reception or exhibitor networking drinks to meet new people over a drink?

Discover what your association does for you

RenewableUK offers members a myriad of features and benefits to support growth, project development and networking. If you don’t already make the most of it, drop by our stand at GOW22 to discover EnergyPulse. It’s a comprehensive information platform that offers up-to-the-minute data about offshore wind projects around the globe for powerful analysis of the industry. The team – Rhys Thomas, Grete Domarkaite and Max Bradbury – will be on hand to demonstrate the platform and help you utilise it as part of your membership!

GOW22 highlights

New Supply Chain Studio

Innovation Theatre by Vestas

Energy Transition Zone by ScottishPower Renewables

Partnerships Hub by Siemens Gamesa

Ground-breaking conference with 200 speakers

EnergyPulse GOW insights bulletin and demos

Buzzing exhibition with 170 companies

Networking opportunities with 4000 attendees from 40+ countries

Tours to the SGRE blade factory and GE grid factory

Members’ welcome reception, exhibitor networking drinks reception, after-party and more…

“GOW22 is the biggest event of its kind, which means it provides some great content while also bringing together people from across the sector. This allows us to meet with colleagues, collaborators and new people, strengthening our industry-wide relationships.” – Paul Haines, Head of UK Media Relations, Ørsted

“We are delighted to be involved with GOW once again. It is the event for the offshore wind sector and a great opportunity to connect with customers and the wider industry face-to-face. The conference also always provides interesting content that we are very happy to both contribute to and learn from. We are looking forward to the event!” ­– Janne Lange, Offshore Communications Specialist, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Thank you to Event Partners, Sponsors and Supporters

As always, we couldn’t have put together an event of this calibre without the support of industry members. From RenewableUK, many thanks go to:

Event Partners

Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult | Ørsted | RWE | SSE Renewables | Siemens Gamesa renewable Energy | Vestas

Event Sponsors

Equinor | DEME Offshore | LSP Renewable Energy Talent Solutions | RealPort | ScottishPower Renewables | Aker Offshore Wind | Hitachi Energy | OW Ocean Winds | EPI Group | The Offshore Energy Alliance | TGS | The Crown Estate

There is no better place to be for anyone passionate about driving net zero targets through innovation and growth of offshore wind, than GOW22. Register online today and attend from just £59.00!

The full programme can be view at https://events.renewableuk.com/gow22-programme

Register at https://events.renewableuk.com/gow22-registration