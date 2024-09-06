Governor Lee announces Orano USA seeks to locate uranium enrichment operations in Oak Ridge. (Credit: WikiImages from Pixabay)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Orano USA has selected Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as the preferred site to construct a new, multi-billion-dollar, state-of-the-art centrifuge uranium enrichment facility.

The uranium enrichment center will be a multi-structure commercial production site covering approximately 750,000 square feet, making it one of the largest in North America. Facility operations will create more than 300 new direct jobs in Roane County.

“Our administration created the Nuclear Energy Fund in partnership with the Tennessee General Assembly to support and expand the state’s nuclear ecosystem, and in the last six months, we’ve announced four projects that will further strengthen Tennessee’s position as a leader in safe, clean, and reliable energy for the future,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Tennessee is the number one state for nuclear energy companies to invest and thrive, and we are proud to partner with Orano to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth and greater opportunity for Tennesseans.”

With U.S. headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, and global headquarters in Paris, France, Orano is a leading technology and services provider for the commercial and federal nuclear industries. The company specializes in uranium mining, conversion and enrichment, used nuclear fuel management and recycling, decommissioning shutdown nuclear energy facilities, federal site clean-up and closure and developing nuclear medicines to fight cancer.

Orano will be the second company to locate in Tennessee utilizing the Nuclear Energy Fund, which assists nuclear energy-related businesses choosing to relocate or grow in the Volunteer State and supports the state’s universities and research institutions in further developing their nuclear education programs.

Gov. Lee, in partnership with the General Assembly, established the Nuclear Energy Fund in the state’s Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget. An additional $10 million was appropriated in the state’s budget in Fiscal Year 2024-2025.

The Orano project was vetted and recommend by the Education and Workforce subgroup, part of the 22-member Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council, established in Executive Order 101. The council includes members of the Lee administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee’s Congressional Delegation and key nuclear industry stakeholders.

“Today we are announcing a significant milestone for the future of reliable and clean energy in our state thanks to Orano’s selection of Oak Ridge as the preferred site to locate one of North America’s largest uranium enrichment centers. With assets like Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the city’s rich history in the nuclear industry, Oak Ridge is primed to support Orano’s efforts, and we look forward to the future opportunities this partnership will create for both Orano and Tennessee. A special thank you to Congressman Chuck Fleischmann for his leadership and support of this project throughout this recruitment process.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter

“We are very pleased to make this announcement with the great state of Tennessee. The warm welcome, responsive engagement and established nuclear energy community in Oak Ridge, as well as access to continuous and stable power, have been key factors for this site selection. We’re already preparing for our next required steps, including securing available Federal support and customer commitments, obtaining an NRC license and Orano’s Board approval, but today we celebrate this major milestone towards bringing a new enrichment facility online to help meet our country’s need for an increased, secure domestic nuclear fuel supply.” – Jean-Luc Palayer, CEO and President, Orano USA

“TVA believes nuclear energy must be a part of our regional and national drive toward a clean energy future – and the state of Tennessee is leading the way. East Tennessee’s status as a nuclear technologies incubator is made possible through partnerships between TVA, the Department of Energy, state and local economic development agencies, elected officials and innovative companies like Orano. Working together, we will advance nuclear technologies that are crucial to supporting not only energy security, but also national security.” – TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash

“This announcement puts Tennessee firmly on the cutting edge of the future of nuclear power. Energy independence will be critical to our nation’s success. The development and expansion of clean and efficient nuclear power is the path to that independence. This unprecedented project will provide much needed jobs for Tennesseans and place us at the forefront of a critical industry sector. I am grateful to Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter and all my colleagues in the General Assembly for making this possible.” – Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge)

“There is no better place to advance nuclear energy than Tennessee. With Oak Ridge National Laboratory, TVA and numerous nuclear power plants supplying energy across the Southeast, our state is at the forefront of nuclear innovation. We are excited to further that innovation and soon be home to a major nuclear fuel enrichment facility. This significant project coupled with Tennessee’s experts, workforce, and visionaries will play an instrumental role in moving our nation towards energy independence. I appreciate Governor Lee and Commissioner McWhorter and the General Assembly for their support of nuclear energy, and I look forward to continuing to serve on the Nuclear Energy Advisory Council as we all work together to advance Tennessee’s ability to lead the nation in nuclear energy.” – Sen. Ken Yager (R-Kingston)

“I am pleased to welcome Orano to East Tennessee. Our community has been a center of the nuclear industry for nearly a century, creating the Oak Ridge advantage. Orano’s multi-billion-dollar project, along with 300 new top-tier jobs, will help keep Oak Ridge competitive in the years to come. East Tennessee is poised to lead our nation’s nuclear renaissance as we work to achieve energy independence.” – Rep. Monty Fritts (R-Kingston)

“Oak Ridge is home to some of the brightest scientists in the world, and it is only fitting that our community is the future home to one of the only nuclear fuel enrichment facilities in the U.S. Our city and state have become a household name in the nuclear energy industry, and I look forward to seeing continued success for many years to come. We are grateful for this significant project in our city.” – Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge)