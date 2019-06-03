The losses at KPG would affect the company’s performance and result in a loss from operations for the full year.

Image: Goldplat will continue talks with parties interested in investing in KPG. Photo courtesy of Steve Bidmead from Pixabay.

Goldplat, an African gold producer and gold recovery services provider, announces that operations at Kilimapesa Gold (KPG) have been put on care and maintenance.

The company is expected to engage with the stakeholders of KPG, including large creditors and employees, pursuing the external funding required for developing the operations.

Goldplat said that it has received support from many stakeholders who decided not to demand payment from KPG in the next six months.

The gold producer has involved in discussions with the Kenyan Revenue Authority for the payment of its value added tax claims, with a cumulative value in excess of a £1m.

The firm, in a statement, said: “Although the Kenyan Revenue Authority acknowledges the validity of a material part of the claim no repayments have been made to date.”

Goldplat will continue talks with parties interested in investing in KPG

In addition, the company will continue carrying out talks with a number of parties interested in investing in KPG and is expected to update the market after enough progress being made in the discussions.

KPG is expected to be re-classified as an asset held for sale in the consolidated results for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the goodwill in investments held in Gold Minerals Resources, the intermediate holding firm, are expected to be reassessed with the developments.

The company said that its performance of the gold recovery operations remains strong, while the losses at KPG and the current activity levels at Gold Recovery Ghana (GRG) are expected to result in a loss from operating activities for the full year.

Goldplat CEO Werner Klingenberg said: “I believe that putting Kilimapesa on care and maintenance, until the required external funding can be raised, is best for all stakeholders involved.

“We will be focussing on expanding our profitable recovery operations whilst maintaining our commitment to secure the relevant external funding for the KPG. I look forward to updating the market and stakeholders as soon as enough progress has been made.”