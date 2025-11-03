GoldHaven plans to expand the project area to more than 36,000ha. Credit: WILLIAM LUQUE/Shutterstock.com.

GoldHaven Resources has singed an agreement to acquire the Hamel claims, expanding its Magno Project in north-western British Columbia, Canada.

The newly acquired claims cover 429.46 hectares (ha) and reinforce GoldHaven Resources’ commitment to consolidating its district-scale land position in this region.

The Magno Project hosts multiple mineralisation styles, all connected by common fluid pathways and heat sources.

Recent fieldwork has identified the Cassiar Stock, a 72 million-year-old Cretaceous granite, as a key control on mineralisation within the project area.

Mapping has revealed a strong correlation between phases of the Cassiar Stock and mineralised showings, prompting GoldHaven to expand the project area to 36,002.99ha.

This expansion is intended to further consolidate the mineralisation.

Initial work has connected mineralised skarns along north-south and north-east-trending structures where the Cassiar Stock intrudes Cassiar Terrane sediments.

At Magno Central, structurally controlled skarn and carbonate replacement deposit-style mineralisation occurs within the Rosella formation, an area known for silver, lead and zinc that is now also showing potential for indium and gallium.

Comparisons to Coeur Mining’s Silvertip Project highlight strong regional potential, according to GoldHaven Resources.

Recent mapping in the Kuhn and Dead Goat zones has identified skarns dominated by diopside-garnet, with zones containing tremolite, pyrrhotite and scheelite.

GoldHaven has entered a title transfer agreement, dated 23 October 2025, with Robert Joseph Hamel to acquire a 100% interest in the claims in the Cassiar Mining District.

As consideration, GoldHaven will pay C$10,000 ($7,128) in cash and issue 300,000 common shares to the vendor.

All consideration shares will be contingent to a standard Canadian statutory four-month hold period.

GoldHaven Resources CEO Rob Birmingham said: “The acquisition of the Hamel claims strengthens our strategic land position within the Magno Project and underscores our commitment to building a district-scale mining portfolio in British Columbia. We believe this area holds strong exploration potential, and consolidating key ground positions is an important step in unlocking value for our shareholders.”

Last month, GoldHaven Resources begun its first diamond drilling programme at the Copeçal Gold Project in the Juruena Magmatic Arc in north-central Brazil.