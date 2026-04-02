The proposed drilling plans focus on three areas, including the Magno Zone, the D Zone and the Kuhn Zone. Credit: Parilaw/Shutterstock.com.

GoldHaven Resources has begun drill targeting for a 2026 exploration programme at its Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia (BC).

The company has filed a permit application with the Ministry of Mines for the 2026 drill programme and is awaiting a decision.

The proposed drilling plans focus on three areas, including the Magno Zone and the D Zone, which have reported carbonate replacement-style silver-lead-zinc mineralisation, and the Kuhn Zone, which has tungsten-rich skarn mineralisation with associated base metals.

Together, the zones indicate metal zonation consistent with a large, intrusion-related system linked to the Cassiar Stock.

The company plans to appoint a contractor to carry out a detailed airborne magnetic survey across the whole Magno Project.

The work would create the first modern, property-wide geophysical coverage for the consolidated land package.

At the same time, GoldHaven is developing a 3D geological model that brings together data from historical drilling, surface sampling and geophysical surveys.

The model is intended to support drill targeting and help identify further priority zones.

GoldHaven is considering a ground-based 3D induced polarisation (IP) survey to sharpen targets and assess potential mineralisation at depth.

Sampling from surface work and earlier programmes returned results of up to 2,37g/t silver, with 45 samples above 100g/t, more than 20% lead, up to 19.25% zinc, and 6,550 ppm tungsten, with 32 samples above 1,000 ppm, as well as up to 334 ppm indium linked to sphalerite.

The company confirmed tungsten mineralisation at the Kuhn and Dead Goat zones and verified carbonate replacement-style silver-lead-zinc mineralisation at the Magno and D zones.

The data indicate metal zonation across the property, shifting from silver-lead-zinc mineralisation to tungsten skarn and copper-bearing intrusive systems, and this interpretation, together with historical drilling and mapped skarn development, underpins its 2026 drill targeting approach.

GoldHaven president and CEO Rob Birmingham said: “We are entering an exciting and highly strategic phase at Magno, where multiple high-grade zones and distinct mineralisation styles have now been defined across a large, consolidated land package.

“With clear drill targets emerging at the Magno, Kuhn and D Zones, alongside the submission of our permit application and the commencement of airborne geophysics and 3D modelling, we believe the company is well positioned to execute a disciplined 2026 drill programme.”

In October 2025, GoldHaven begun its inaugural diamond drilling programme at the Copeçal Gold Project in the Juruena Magmatic Arc in north-central Brazil.