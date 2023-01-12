The San Pietro Project is located approximately 100kms north of Copiapo in an active mining district that is home to all the major Iron-oxide copper-gold ("IOCG") deposits in Chile

Golden Arrow starts drilling at San Pietro Copper-Gold-Cobalt Project. (Credit: Joe from Pixabay)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSX-V: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), (“Golden Arrow” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has initiated an IP-resistivity geophysical survey at its new flagship San Pietro Copper-Gold-Cobalt (IOCG) Project in Chile (see News Release dated March 17, 2022). The IP survey will be completed this month and is the final drill-targeting work prior to the commencement of the Company’s first diamond drilling program in February.

Brian McEwen, VP Exploration and Development for Golden Arrow, commented, “It’s been a very busy six months at San Pietro and the work done by the team so far has highlighted the copper and cobalt potential at multiple targets and expanded the areas of interest. Against the backdrop of the exciting regional plans announced by Capstone Copper to integrate their IOCG mining and development projects that surround San Pietro, the team is ready to make big strides at the project in 2023. The first drilling campaign will test several targets, but it will be just the tip of the iceberg for this year’s full drill program. Concurrent with this phase of drilling we will be continuing the field evaluation and refinement of additional targets throughout the large property area.”

The focus of the exploration program in the last six months has been to build and confirm the already extensive database and modernize interpretations at the main prospects, to refine targets for drilling. Mapping and sampling was undertaken throughout the more than 18,000 hectares of property, detailed 1:2000 scale mapping was completed at the first two of the four most advanced targets, and additional work on the other targets is on-going.

Contracted geophysical consultants with broad experience in IOCG systems have nearly completed the review and reinterpretation of historic geophysical data from throughout the project area. The new Induced Polarization (IP) resistivity geophysical survey at the Colla target will provide the final set of data to focus the first Golden Arrow drill program. The Colla target hosts the best cobalt intervals from historic drilling, including a 32-metre interval in hole CO-11-DH-002 that averaged 414 g/t Co and included a single intercept of 1,040 g/t Co. [This drilling was carried out by previous operators and has not been independently verified by the Company’s Qualified Person. Reported intervals are core lengths and true thickness has not been estimated at this time.] The IP survey, performed by GEO-3 consultants, will cover an area of 700 x 1000 metres, and provide a 3D model with a depth of up to 500 metres. The aim of the program is to detect chargeability anomalies that correlate with pyrite concentrations, as cobalt is commonly found within pyrite at the prospect.

A drill contractor has been secured and the initial program will include approximately 2,500 metres of diamond drilling, with up to 20,000 metres currently planned for the year. Further details will be announced prior to the commencement of the program.

Source: Company Press Release