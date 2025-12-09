GMIN secures mining licence for Oko West gold project in Guyana

The Oko West project is on track to commence pre-production open-pit mining in Q1 2026. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

G Mining Ventures (GMIN) has secured the mining licence for its Oko West gold project in Region 7, Guyana, marking the final regulatory milestone for project development.

The mining licence, granted by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), authorises the company to proceed with operation, development and commercial gold production at the site.

The licence is effective from 5 December 2025 and will remain valid for 20 years.

This approval completes the core regulatory requirements for full construction and long-term operations at Oko West.

It follows the final environmental permit received on 2 September 2025 and the company’s formal construction decision announced on 23 October 2025.

Early site activities began under the interim environmental permit earlier in the year and have continued under the final environmental permit, ensuring a seamless transition into full-scale construction.

With all major permits and approvals secured, GMIN is moving forward with the development and construction of Oko West in line with its project timeline.

GMIN president and CEO Louis-Pierre Gignac said: “Securing the mining licence reflects not only the technical robustness of Oko West but also the collaborative relationships we have established with Guyanese authorities, communities and partners.

“Our commitment to responsible development is unwavering, and this milestone positions us to build Oko West into a world-class mining operation that delivers lasting economic and social benefits to Guyana.”

With the licence secured, the Oko West project is on track to commence pre-production open-pit mining in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).

Assembly of the initial mining equipment fleet is already in progress, supporting the steady advancement of construction activities into next year.