Globex discovers rare earth minerals in Nevada

Canada-based Globex Mining Enterprises has identified significant rare earth mineralisation at its newly acquired Gem Hills property in south-eastern Nevada, US.

Globex Nevada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Globex Mining, has staked a continuous block of unpatented lode mining claims in Lincoln County, south-eastern Nevada, around 170km north-east of Las Vegas.

Following the acquisition, a prospecting and sampling programme was conducted on the property.

The Gem Hills site revealed rare earth oxide (REO) values assaying between 0.28% and 5.26% total rare earth oxides (TREO), with an average of approximately 1.7% TREO.

The samples also indicated up to 18.97% heavy rare earth oxides (HREO) and a maximum of 35% combined neodymium and praseodymium oxides.

The mineralisation is primarily north east-oriented, with an exposed strike length of at least 90m and potential further extension to the west and under overburden both north and south.

Geological studies place the Gem Hills property within the Caliente Caldera Complex in the Great Basin geological province.

The area comprises Devonian-aged limestone and dolomite flanked by mid-Tertiary volcanic rock from the caldera complex.

The rare earth element (REE) mineralisation occurs along faulted contact zones between these carbonate rocks and felsic volcanic formations.

Unique geological characteristics such as these suggest the presence of a new hydrothermal-metasomatic REE deposit type.

A total of 34 rock samples were collected within the property’s boundaries in 2025, adding to the initial 13 samples from 2024.

These investigations revealed a locally high enrichment of valuable heavy rare earth elements like dysprosium and terbium, with significant concentrations found in material from historic mine dumps.

X-ray diffraction (XRD) testing confirmed that major mineral phases include dolomite, calcite, gibbsite, fluorite and monazite.

The absence of radiation anomalies such as uranium or thorium makes this site particularly noteworthy, offering potential for cleaner extraction processes compared to typical REE sources.

As part of ongoing efforts, Globex plans further exploration or possible optioning of the Gem Hills project in light of these findings.

