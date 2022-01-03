Global Lithium now has two highly prospective lithium projects in the tier-1 jurisdiction of Western Australia

Global Lithium project location map. (Credit: Global Lithium Resources Limited)

Growing lithium explorer, Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX: GL1, Global Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report that the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Manna Lithium Project from Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB), announced on 23 December 2021 has now completed.

Global Lithium Chair Warrick Hazeldine said, “Completing the acquisition of the exciting Manna Lithium Project is a fantastic way for the Company to close out 2021.

We believe the Manna Lithium Project suits our skill set and strategy. We are looking forward to getting ‘boots on ground’ early in the New Year in parallel to commencing our 2022 drilling campaign at the Marble Bar Lithium Project.

The Manna Lithium Project (Manna or the Project) is an outcropping pegmatite exploration project located approximately 100km east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The Project has an area of influence of 750m x 130m in the main outcrop with individual pegmatite dykes up to 18 meters wide. Recent drilling over an anomalous area of 350 metres to the south of Manna 1 has confirmed the discovery of a new zone of spodumene-rich pegmatites.

Global Lithium has two premier lithium exploration projects in the tier-1 jurisdiction of Western Australia and is well funded with a cash balance of $7.3 million as at 30 September 2021, the recently completed $13.6 million capital raising, less the costs of acquiring the Manna Lithium Project.

Source: Company Press Release