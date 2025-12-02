GIGA and Vattenfall enter battery energy storage tolling agreement in Netherlands

Vattenfall will gain access to 400MWh of storage within the battery. Credit: PixelBiss/Shutterstock.com.

GIGA Storage and Vattenfall have formalised a battery energy storage tolling agreement for Project Leopard in the northern region of the Netherlands.

Set to begin on 1 January 2028, the agreement grants Vattenfall the right to optimise 100MW of the Project Leopard battery energy storage system (BESS) facility’s 300MW total capacity for grid stability, energy trading, and portfolio management.

The company will also gain access to 400MWh of storage within the BESS.

The tolling contract is central to GIGA Storage’s approach for bringing Project Leopard to market, securing stable and long-term revenue. This structure is designed to enhance the project’s financial viability.

The partnership draws on GIGA Storage’s background in developing, building, and operating utility-scale battery systems, combined with Vattenfall’s experience in market offerings and BESS optimisation.

Project Leopard, with a storage capacity of 1,200MWh, reached financial close in May 2025 and is currently being constructed.

It is the first project in the Netherlands to prepare for and sign a transmission-driven transport restriction agreement with TenneT.

Earlier in 2025, Vattenfall secured contracts for 50MW and 55MW in the Netherlands and Germany, respectively.

GIGA Storage CEO Kevin Dijkers said: “This agreement with Vattenfall demonstrates the strategic importance of utility-scale storage in addressing today’s grid challenges.

“Leopard will play a key role in reducing congestion pressure on the TenneT network while accelerating the integration of renewable energy. We are proud to deliver this project together with Vattenfall, one of Europe’s leading energy companies.”