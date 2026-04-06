The project incorporates Series 7 modules from First Solar. Credit: top seller/Shutterstock.com.

Geronimo Power has started commercial operations at its 117MW Dodson Creek Solar Project located in Highland County, Ohio, US.

The facility, situated within the PJM market, is set to provide electricity and contribute approximately $49m to the local economy.

During its peak construction phase, Dodson Creek employed 125 construction workers, with Kiewit Power Constructors overseeing the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the project.

Kiewit Power Constructors vice president Brian Koller said: “We are pleased that the Dodson Creek Solar Project is now in commercial operation, reflecting our strong partnership with Geronimo Power and the Highland County community.

“Kiewit is proud to have successfully delivered this project and to support Ohio’s clean energy future and long-term economic growth.”

The project incorporates Series 7 modules from First Solar, which are developed at their manufacturing and research and development (R&D) hub in Perrysburg.

First Solar strategic accounts head Mounir El Asmar said: “We’re proud that our Series 7 technology is helping power the Dodson Creek Solar Project.

“This milestone reflects the strength of our partnership with Geronimo Power and underscores how genuinely American solar technology can drive economic growth while supporting the nation’s need for affordable energy.”

In its first 20 years, Dodson Creek is expected to generate about $21m in tax revenue for Highland County, benefiting local townships, school districts, and emergency services.

Geronimo Power COO Andy Cukurs said: “Together with our community members and project partners, we’re proud to expand our commitment to Ohio.

“With Dodson Creek, our total Ohio operating portfolio has reached 675MW – that equates to over $240m in economic benefit to local and state residents throughout our portfolio’s operating life.”

In July 2025, Geronimo Power commenced construction on its 250MW Portage Solar project in Portage County, Wisconsin.