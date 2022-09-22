Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

The drilling is expected to start later this week. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Genius Metals Inc. ( TSXV: GENI) (OTCQB: GNSMF) (“Genius Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the start of a 2000 m to 3000 m drilling campaign on its Sakami property, located in the James Bay Territory in Quebec.

2022 Fall Drilling Program

Genius’s crew of geologists and drillers are currently on the property with drilling expected to start later this week. The campaign follows a prospecting and rock sampling campaign accompanied by a soil sampling survey of the property completed during the summer period. The main objective of the program is to drill the 3.2 km-long geophysical anomaly detected west of the GoldenEye gold prospect by the recent IP/Resistivity survey (Figure 1). The NE/SE anomaly is parallel to the major break that separates the Opinaca from the LaGrande subprovince 700 m to the southeast. The majority of the gold mineralization discovered to date in the western James Bay Territory occurs in the La Grande subprovince near the Opinaca/La Grande contact (ex: Quebec Precious Metals La Pointe prospect, and most notably the Éléonore gold mine operated by Newmont*).

High chargeability/low resistivity zones and arsenic anomalies in soil and rock samples (Figure 1) are targeted in the drill campaign. The Company expects to extend westward the gold-bearing Golden Eye zone drilled during the 2021 campaign (1.45 g/t Au over 6.0 m and 2.53 g/t Au over 1.50 m (see PR of November 10, 2021)).

