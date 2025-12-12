GE Vernova and Seatrium win North Sea wind power connection contract

The BalWin5 project forms part of TenneT’s 2GW programme. Credit: GE Vernova.

A consortium of GE Vernova and Seatrium has secured a contract from Dutch transmission system operator TenneT to deliver a 2.2GW HV DC offshore grid connection for the BalWin5 project offshore Germany.

This project, which forms part of TenneT’s 2GW programme, aims to transmit electricity from offshore wind farms in the German North Sea to Germany’s onshore transmission network.

This contract is the fourth awarded to the GE Vernova-Seatrium consortium under the five-year framework cooperation agreement with TenneT, which was announced in March 2023.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

When commissioned, BalWin5 is projected to supply enough renewable electricity to power about 2.75 million households.

These new generation offshore grid connection systems will advance Germany’s long-term objectives for energy security and decarbonisation, according to GE Vernova’s press release.

Under the contract, GE Vernova’s electrification systems business will supply both onshore and offshore converter stations, as well as HV DC technology.

HV DC links enable high-capacity, long-distance transmission of offshore wind power, minimising transmission losses and enhancing overall system performance.

GE Vernova Electrification Systems CEO Philippe Piron said: “BalWin5 reflects the scale and ambition of Germany’s energy transition, and we are proud to support TenneT in this important programme.

“Our Electrification Systems business brings decades of innovation in HV DC technology, helping deliver solutions that are designed for efficiency, affordability, and long-term energy security.

“Working alongside Seatrium, we are confident in our ability to deliver a high-quality system that strengthens the offshore grid and supports Europe’s move toward a more resilient and sustainable electricity infrastructure.”

Seatrium is tasked with designing and constructing the offshore converter platform in the German North Sea.

Most of the platform’s fabrication will be carried out at Seatrium’s yards in Singapore and Batam, Indonesia, with works set to begin on 1 January 2026.

Seatrium Energy (Fixed Platforms) executive vice-president Samuel Wong said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with TenneT and GE Vernova to deliver this transformative offshore wind solution as we collectively push boundaries to accelerate energy transition goals and innovation.

“Leveraging the proven design and experience gained from the first three platforms we are building for TenneT, we are confident in delivering an equally high-quality product safer and more efficiently through our series-build strategy, underpinned by the collective power harnessed from our One Seatrium Global Delivery Model.”

The BalWin5 project comprises an offshore converter station in the North Sea, an onshore converter station at Bremen-Werderland, and a combined sea and land cable system with a total length of 325km.

Commissioning of the BalWin5 system is scheduled for 2032.

Earlier this month, GE Vernova entered into an agreement with Greenvolt Power to supply onshore wind turbines for the Gurbanesti wind farm in Călărași county, Romania.