GE Power Conversion will supply power and propulsion, dynamic positioning, and vessel control systems for two new wind farm service vessels

GE Power Conversion are proud to be partnering with Tersan Shipyard in Turkey to deliver the power and propulsion, dynamic positioning, and vessel control systems for two innovative Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) for Dutch maritime support provider, Acta Marine.

The next-generation vessels are planned to be the first in the offshore wind sector capable of running on dual fuels of methanol and marine diesel/hydrogenated vegetable oil (MDO/HVO). Combined with the GE Power Conversion SeaGreen battery energy storage and electric propulsion systems, the new vessels have the potential for a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

The two new wind farm CSOVs will be used to support projects during the construction and commissioning of offshore wind farms, as well as to conduct maintenance work on operational wind farms.

GE Power Conversion’s scope of supply features the power-dense SeaPulse™ LV3 family of converters which are deployed in propulsion, thruster drive and energy storage roles. GE technology also includes its SeaStream™ Dynamic Positioning (DP) system, incorporating the recently launched ‘All Speed Wind Farm Mode’ and which has been selected as the DP system of choice for a large number of offshore wind vessels.

Peter Oram, UK Sales and Commercial Director at GE Power Conversion explains, “Acta Marine is leading the way in ultra-high operational efficiency with the unique ULSTEIN SX216 TWIN X-STERN design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS. GE is delighted to be selected as a major supplier for these first of class vessels, and to contribute its expertise in energy-efficient power and control systems.”

Source: Company Press Release