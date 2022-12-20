The temporary reserve power plant installed in Dublin will have natural gas fuel capability and can operate on blends of hydrogen fuel in the future with relatively small modifications to further reduce carbon emissions and lead to lower-emitting footprint for the plant

GE and MYTILINEOS to supply approximately 200 Megawatts of reserve power to the Electricity Supply Board of Ireland (ESB). (Credit: GE)

GE Gas Power (NYSE: GE) and MYTILINEOS, today announced they have secured an order from the Electricity Supply Board of Ireland (ESB) for the construction of a new gas-fired power plant in Dublin, within ESB’s existing North Wall Power Plant.

The new temporary reserve power plant will be powered by 6 GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines delivering a combined capacity of up to approximately 200 megawatts (MW) to help meet the electricity demand and help ensure stability of electricity supply in Ireland. Under the terms of the agreement, GE and MYTILINEOS will work together for the construction, and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the plant.

The temporary reserve power plant installed in Dublin will have natural gas fuel capability and can operate on blends of hydrogen fuel in the future with relatively small modifications to further reduce carbon emissions and lead to lower-emitting footprint for the plant. The Dry Low Emissions (DLE) combustor configuration allows up to 35-50% by volume of hydrogen when blended with natural gas.

The additional temporary emergency generation will not be available to the open electricity marketplace; instead, it will only be operated in the case of shortage of capacity, reaching power plant full production capacity in just minutes.

“We’re excited to bring temporary power to ESB’s North Wall site before the 2023-24 winter peak demand season to help provide a reliable source of reserve power that will be a major contributor to mitigating the risk of power supply shortages,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO, Europe, Middle East & Africa, GE Gas Power. “We’re pleased to work on this project with MYTILINEOS, an internationally recognized leading constructor of large-scale energy projects with whom we have executed over sixty projects that provide grids in various countries with more than 1.5GW of fast power using GE aero derivative gas turbines. With them, we will provide a source of emergency power for the Irish electricity grid, and one whose emission levels can be reduced using blends of hydrogen fuel in the future.”

“It is a great pleasure to work yet again in cooperation with our longtime business associate GE Gas Power for the construction of an efficient gas fired power plant that will counteract the risk of power shortages in Ireland. With MYTILINEOS’ long expertise and GE’s cutting-edge technology, we are confident that together we will deliver this emergency power plant on-time” said Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman & CEO of MYTILINEOS, and added: “MYTILINEOS long term commitment to efficient energy production, towards an effective energy transition is evident in every new project, especially now that Europe is undergoing an unprecedented crisis that affects both households and business.”

GE’s LM2500XPRESS power plant is built on GE’s proven LM2500 aeroderivative gas turbine technology. The LM2500XPRESS is 95% factory assembled into simplified modules for faster and easier site installation. For plant operators who need power in just days, the LM2500XPRESS can be installed in as little as two weeks with a relatively small crew. The compact LM2500XPRESS units for this project will be manufactured at GE Gas Power’s Manufacturing Excellence Center in Veresegyhaz, Hungary.

Source: Company Press Release