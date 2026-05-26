GCL SI and Getz Energy at the MOU signing ceremony. Credit: GCL SI/PRNewswire.

GCL System Integration (GCL SI) and Getz Energy Company have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate the supply of up to 1GW of photovoltaic (PV) modules over the next three years.

The agreement, signed during the Getz Energy Open House event in Thailand, will support the expansion of solar generation in the country as it pursues a transition to cleaner energy sources.

GCL SI will provide its PV modules and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to be deployed in large-scale and hybrid solar projects, with deliveries scheduled according to project construction and grid connection timelines.

This arrangement forms part of Global Power Synergy Public Company’s long-term strategy to increase renewable energy generation, with Getz Energy, its wholly-owned subsidiary, overseeing implementation in Thailand’s solar sector.

The partnership also addresses the growing demand in Southeast Asia for advanced solar technologies and greater capacity in renewable infrastructure.

During the event, GCL SI also displayed its latest solar modules and cells, including the SiRo T Series NT12/66GDF module, the SiRo B Series NR12R/66GDF, and the NR10R/54BGDF modules.

These products are designed for deployment in utility-scale and industrial applications, with features aimed at improving operational stability and energy output under various conditions.

The SiRo T series employs TOPCon 2.0 technology and bifacial power generation, while the SiRo B Series integrates high conversion efficiency and low reflectivity films for distributed solar installations.

The agreement further consolidates GCL SI’s presence in Southeast Asia’s renewable energy sector and enhances Getz Energy’s involvement in developing clean energy projects in the region.

This move comes as Southeast Asia sees continued investment in renewable infrastructure, driven by rising demand for electricity and targets for decarbonisation.

In January this year, GCL SI and Ocean Sun completed a floating solar power installation at the Soneva Secret resort in the Maldives. The project used over 4,200 TOPCon marine floating modules provided by GCL SI.