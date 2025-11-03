The move aligns with Indonesia’s Hijaunesia plan for renewable energy sources. Credit: Suranto W/Shutterstock.com.

GCL Energy Technology, operating via its subsidiary GCL Intelligent Energy (Suzhou), has signed agreements with Perusahaan Listrik Negara Indonesia Power (PLN IP) to develop two 100MW solar projects in the country, marking a significant step in its international expansion.

The projects, encompassing the Banyuwangi ground-mounted solar installation and the Gajah Mungkur floating solar facility, align with Indonesia’s Hijaunesia plan for renewable energy sources.

During the signing ceremony, Yu Xiaodong, the chief representative of GCL Group in Indonesia, spearheaded his team’s execution of shareholder agreements with PLN IP, a subsidiary of the state-owned utility, PLN.

These projects are key initiatives under Indonesia’s Hijaunesia vision, the government’s renewable energy programme, reflecting the partnership between GCL Group and PLN.

Once operational, the solar facilities will bolster Indonesia’s transition to renewable energy and contribute to reliable clean power.

PLN IP vice-president Julita Indah expressed PLN IP’s interest in expanding its collaboration with GCL in areas such as photovoltaics, waste-to-energy, wind power, and energy storage, with the wider goal of aiding Indonesia’s shift towards sustainable energy.

For years, the Indonesian team of GCL Energy Technology International is said to have been a prominent player in the local clean energy sector.

This January, Indonesia announced plans to boost its power capacity by 71GW by 2034, with an emphasis on attracting private investment.

The government and state utility PT PLN (Persero) will prioritise the development of transmission lines to facilitate renewable energy generation, according to the country’s energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

The initiative calls for the construction of 48,000km of circuit transmission lines, equivalent to 8,000km in a straight line, which will support 60% of the new power plants to be developed by private-sector investors.