The signing ceremony for the agreement. Credit: GasEntec CO., LTD.

GasEntec and its affiliates have signed agreements with ELTON Logistics & Services to supply a jetty-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification unit (JRU) and related onshore equipment for the Dakar LNG terminal in Senegal.

The company aims to deliver first gas on an accelerated timeline, with full terminal operations planned for the first half of 2027 (H1 2027).

Located in Dakar, the LNG terminal will serve as a major import facility in West Africa. It will provide natural gas to the 300MW combined-cycle power plant at Cap des Biches in Dakar.

The terminal will also supply other power stations, industrial clients and various other users.

The contract was issued to fulfil pressing needs in Senegal’s energy sector.

Headquartered in South Korea, GasEntec has supplied LNG infrastructure to regions including Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, working with government, utility and industrial partners.

GasEntec chairman Arieh Mimran said: “We are honoured to support Senegal’s energy transition. The Dakar LNG Terminal symbolises an unprecedented effort toward the country’s rapid development.

“It is a privilege to oversee GasEntec as it provides critical assets for this great nation’s sovereignty.”

Based in Senegal, ELTON Logistics & Services operates as an energy infrastructure company in West Africa.

It functions as a fully owned subsidiary of ELTON Oil Company, which has supplied oil products for power generation in the region for more than 26 years.

ELTON Oil Company also has a presence in Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Côte d’Ivoire.

ELTON Logistics & Services CEO Babacar Tall said: “This terminal represents a momentous step in strengthening Senegal’s energy security and supporting the nation’s accelerating industrial growth.

“We are thrilled to work with GasEntec, which brings its global credentials in LNG regasification technology and development.”