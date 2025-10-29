The Fujairah F3 project stands as the largest CCGT-based power plant in the UAE. Credit: Marubeni Corporation.

Fujairah Power Company F3, co-owned by Marubeni, Hokuriku Electric Power Company, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and Mubadala Investment Company, has begun commercial operations of the Fujairah F3 independent power project.

The project is situated in the Emirate of Fujairah within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The project encompasses the construction, operation, and maintenance of a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant powered by natural gas.

The investment in the Fujairah F3 power project is distributed among the aforementioned partners, with Marubeni holding a 20.4% stake. TAQA owns 40% while Mubadala and Hokuriku Electric Power hold 20% and 19.6%, respectively.

The electricity generated from the project will be sold to Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) through a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

With a generation capacity of 2,400MW, the Fujairah F3 project stands as the largest CCGT power plant in the UAE.

The plant features Mitsubishi Power’s advanced JAC-class gas turbine generators in a combined cycle configuration.

This project is said to be a significant addition to the UAE’s power sector, contributing to the country’s energy diversification efforts and supporting its transition towards renewable and low-carbon energy sources.

Despite the UAE’s progress in implementing renewable energy such as solar power, the country encounters challenges related to nighttime energy supply and the need for rapid output adjustment capabilities.