The contract will support the FEED and EPC award and help in the detailed design of the Tangkulo field. Credit: Fugro.

Dutch geological data company Fugro has secured a contract with Mubadala Energy (South Andaman) to provide soil investigation services for the South Andaman Deepwater Development offshore North Sumatra, Indonesia.

Fugro will collect geo-data leveraging its deep-water autonomous underwater vehicle and robotic seafloor drill, Seafloor Drill 2, deployed on support vessels.

The current contract will support the front-end engineering design (FEED) and the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) award, and help in the detailed design for the development of the Tangkulo field on the South Andaman basin.

The Tangkulo field development includes offshore subsea wells linked through flowlines to a floating production, storage and offloading vessel, facilitating gas processing and export.

The processed gas will be transported via a dedicated export pipeline to an onshore receiving facility in the Indonesian province of Aceh.

Fugro Marine Site Characterisation Asia-Pacific regional business line director Shalu Shajahan said: “We are proud to support Mubadala Energy on this deep-water development.

“This project showcases our global expertise in deep-water geology and geohazard assessments, critical for confident decision-making during development.

“It reflects our commitment to enabling complex offshore developments through high-quality geo-data insights and technical excellence.”

Earlier this month, a heads of agreement (HoA) was signed between Mubadala Energy and PLN Energi Primer Indonesia for the supply of gas from the Andaman Sea.

The HoA establishes a framework for prioritising energy supply for North Sumatra and Aceh, including the strategic utilisation of the Tangkulo gas field.

Located approximately 65km offshore from North Sumatra, the Tangkulo field holds an estimated gas-in-place volume of more than two trillion cubic feet.

In September this year, Fugro signed two contracts with Constellation, an offshore energy services company, for deep-water exploration in key oil and gas regions in Brazil, including the Equatorial Margin and the Campos Basin.