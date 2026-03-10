The Oriel site presents technical challenges due to its location in the Irish Sea. Credit: © Fugro.

Fugro has commenced a geotechnical site investigation at the Oriel offshore wind farm off the coast of County Louth, Ireland.

The 375MW project is being developed by JERA Nex and ESB.

Fugro secured the contract from Oriel Windfarm and has already started work using its Fugro Voyager vessel.

The investigation aims to provide data that will assist with the design and installation of foundations for 25 planned wind turbines at the site.

Activities include cone penetration testing and wireline geophysics in water depths of up to 33m.

Fugro will conduct laboratory analysis at its facility in Wallingford to further inform the project’s progress.

The Oriel site presents technical challenges due to its location in the Irish Sea.

The Fugro Voyager is operating with equipment such as the SEADEVIL coring system to obtain soil samples from offshore environments.

This work will supply information intended to support safe construction and reduce foundation installation risk as development advances.

JERA Nex Ireland Country manager Garrett Connell said: “Partnering with Fugro on this geotechnical survey campaign represents an important milestone, enabling us to progress our detailed project design and bringing us closer to realising the Oriel project and contributing to Ireland’s offshore wind ambitions.”

The Oriel offshore wind farm will occupy a 24km² area and is estimated to supply electricity to around 300,000 homes.

The project is intended to support Ireland’s renewable energy objectives.

Fugro Europe and Africa Marine Site Characterisation regional business line director Remmelt de Jong said: “Early access to high-quality geo-data is critical for projects of this scale. By understanding the site’s ground profile, Oriel Windfarm can make informed decisions that support the long-term performance of offshore wind assets.”

The contract marks ongoing collaboration between Fugro and the Oriel wind farm project team.

Last month, Fugro was contracted to carry out geotechnical surveys for TotalEnergies’ NordSee Energies 1 offshore wind farm at the N-12.1 site in the North Sea.