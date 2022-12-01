With an output of 300 MWac, the plant, which will occupy an area of 648 hectares, will reach 327 MWp, the equivalent of an estimated annual production of 745,000 MWh, which will supply up to 407,906 homes in the area

FRV obtains green light for the development of a 327MWp solar farm in Brazil. (Credit: Adolfo Cj from Pixabay)

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions and part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has obtained the Environmental Preliminary License for the development of a new solar farm in Brazil. Located in the state of Ceará, in the Northeast region of the country, Complexo Fotovoltaico Banabuiú is the first project carried out by FRV since its return to Brazil.

With an output of 300 MWac, the plant, which will occupy an area of 648 hectares, will reach 327 MWp, the equivalent of an estimated annual production of 745,000 MWh, which will supply up to 407,906 homes in the area.

The commissioning of this facility is expected to save 93,780 tons of CO2 emissions and will create around 306 jobs by favoring the use of local contractors and suppliers during the construction phase. The project will thus contribute to the diversification of the local economy and will be a source of investment for the region, providing indirect economic opportunities for local businesses, such as restaurants, small businesses, hospitality and transportation services, material and equipment supply companies, and many other sectors. Complexo Fotovoltaico Banabuiú will also have a positive impact allowing the integration of more renewable energy into the grid.

FRV makes official its firm commitment to the Brazilian market, which is a milestone of great importance for FRV, as we have important plans for the future in this country. We are confident that the progress made in this project will allow us to continue contributing to the decarbonization of the energy sector in Brazil and its independence from other sources of fossil fuels.

Manuel Pavón- managing director of FRV South America: This allows the company to continue expanding our reach and influence around the world. Our ambition, through this project, is to contribute to the sustainable economic growth of the country by generating wealth and employment, helping to build a more sustainable future.

Tristán Higuero- chief development business officer of FRV- Abdul Latif Jameel Energy is deeply committed to supporting global efforts towards a more sustainable future for all, and this new project in Brazil takes us one step closer to expanding our global footprint and delivering on this ambition. It is also demonstrative of our strong belief that empowering local communities is central to a successful energy transition. Not only will this project deliver clean energy to more than 400,000 homes, but it will also play a central role in local diversification efforts to drive economic growth.

