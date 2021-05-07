The merger, which came into effect on 1 March 2021, is the result of an ambition to satisfy the strong growth in the market

ENABL will become an independent limited company in Eltronic Group. (Credit: ENABL A/S)

The four highly specialised engineering companies and knowledge enterprises SONNE A/S, BIIR A/S, Blaaholm A/S and Eltronic Wind Solutions A/S are joining forces under the name ENABL A/S, becoming an even stronger global player in the wind industry.

The merger, which came into effect on 1 March 2021, is the result of an ambition to satisfy the strong growth in the market, which increasingly calls for players that can develop, plan, and execute large projects. ENABL A/S will become an independent limited company in Eltronic Group A/S in line with the other companies in the group.

Owner and managing director, Lars Jensen, sees great potential in the move:

“All four companies have established a strong foothold in the market in recent years with loyal customers. This is thanks to skilled and highly specialised employees, a strong product portfolio and unique insight into the wind industry. And given the growth potential in the global market, we believe the time is right for us to merge and combine our strengths in a single company that can further strengthen customers’ competitive ability,” says Lars Jensen.

Global player in the wind industry

ENABL will consolidate under the business areas Consulting & Outsourcing, Equipment, and Global Service. By consolidating all its know-how, customers can outsource larger business projects and areas to ENABL, in the same way that larger development projects can be carried out globally. The companies comprising ENABL A/S all come with a strong profile and specialist knowledge.

The engineering companies BIIR A/S and Sonne A/S have both provided highly specialised consultancy services to industrial enterprises since 2008 and have substantial experience within consultancy and project management from the wind industry. Esben Eskerod will continue as Director of Engineering, and Henrik Mathiesen, who has acted as CEO in both companies until now, will head up Consulting & Outsourcing in ENABL A/S.

Blaaholm, established in 2005, is a global technology leader in innovative turnkey solutions for the production of onshore/offshore wind turbine towers and monopiles. Former CEO Torben Blaaholm will be responsible for Tower & Monopile Production Equipment in ENABL A/S.

Eltronic Wind Solutions has been a part of Eltronic since 2000 and provides solutions for production, transport, installation, and service of both onshore and offshore wind turbine components. Thomas Hedegaard, who was CEO at Eltronic Wind Solutions, will now be CEO at ENABL A/S.

The management will further consist of Henrik Kjærgaard, Customized Solutions and Rasmus Uhrskov Jessen, Global Operations & Service.

The board of directors; Søren F. Knudsen (F), Frank V. Nielsen and Lars Jensen, will continue in ENABL A/S.

Boost to customers’ global competitiveness

With the establishment of ENABL A/S, both the management and staff can extend the focus on creating innovative, technological solutions that will help boost customers’ global competitiveness.

“With the merger, we remain focused on customers in the wind industry and on further developing our services for the market demands. We look forward to continuing our contribution to the global green transition together with our customers, focusing on effective, proven, and tested processes. We are ready to support a developing market and anticipate an annual growth of about 30% over the next few years,” says Thomas Hedegaard.

The legal part of the merger comes into effect on 1 November 2021. All agreements with customers and partners will continue unchanged, and all involved parties will receive information from ENABL over the course of the next six months.

Source: Company Press Release