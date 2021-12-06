At approximately 02:30 this morning, a colleague at Khuseleka shaft at the Rustenburg operations passed away due to a fall of ground incident

Four employees fatally injured at Sibanye-Stillwater. (Credit: Sibanye-Stillwater)

Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) regrets to report the tragic loss of four colleagues in two separate incidents on Friday 3 December 2021. At approximately 02:30 this morning, a colleague at Khuseleka shaft at the Rustenburg operations passed away due to a fall of ground incident which occurred while he was barring down the sidewall of a development end. Later this morning, at approximately 10:00, three colleagues at 3 shaft at the Beatrix operations, passed away following a tragic trackless mobile machinery incident.

The board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater extend their sincere condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

Despite improvements in all other safety metrics, Sibanye-Stillwater has experienced a notable regression in fatalities during 2021, with 18 employees losing their lives during the year. The incident at Beatrix in particular, followed an incident earlier this week, where another colleague lost his life in a blasting incident. Any loss of life is unacceptable and all efforts are being focussed on addressing this perplexing increase in fatal safety incidents.

Commenting on the safety incidents, CEO Neal Froneman said: “Despite our extraordinary efforts this year, the number of fatal incidents we have experienced is of grave concern for management and the Board of Sibanye-Stillwater. We are appalled by the loss of our employees’ lives at our mines over the past year. While we cannot rectify the harm that has occurred, we will continue to support the families as best we can in their grief. The safety of employees is our primary concern and we will continue to strive for zero harm in the workplace.”

Source: Company Press Release