Fortune Bay commences exploration drilling at Goldfields project in Canada 

Fortune Bay has commenced exploration drilling at several high-priority targets at its wholly owned Goldfields gold project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

The programme covers drilling at the Box and Athona deposits, along with historical occurrences at Frontier, Golden Pond and Triangle, all situated within 2km of existing and planned mine infrastructure.

An initial plan for 17 exploration holes, totalling 3,250m, has been outlined, with an option to expand the programme based on results.

This exploration work is being conducted alongside development-related drilling to help advance the Goldfields project towards a pre-feasibility study.

Fortune Bay technical services vice-president Gareth Garlick said: “We have initiated drilling within three weeks of closing our financing, demonstrating the pace at which we intend to advance the project. Goldfields is already positioned as a robust development asset in Canada’s top mining jurisdiction, with work toward pre-feasibility and permitting in progress.

“Our exploration programme is designed to unlock additional near-mine ounces that could further strengthen Goldfields’ exceptional economics and improve the overall development profile.”

At the Box deposit, the company’s 2021 drilling confirmed high-grade gold mineralisation extending up to 240m beyond the boundaries of the current open-pit constrained mineral resource estimate (MRE).

The company has planned an initial programme of four drill-holes, totalling 2,000m, to test and fill in gaps of up to 170m in areas outside the existing MRE.

These holes aim to explore extensions of high-grade zones that could be suitable for underground mining.

Gold mineralisation at Box occurs in sheeted and stockwork quartz-sulphide veins hosted by the Box Mine Granite, influenced by north-south and north-west-south-east trending structures.

The current open-pit constrained mineral resource at Box stands at 734,300oz indicated (16.2 million tonnes (mt) at 1.41 grams per tonne, or g/t) and 114,100oz inferred (3.4mt at 1.04g/t).

At the Athona deposit, mineral resources are situated within the Athona Mine Granite (AMG).

The adjacent outcropping Athona West Mine Granite (AWMG), immediately west of AMG, shows similar gold mineralisation but lacks sufficient drilling for resource estimation.

Two initial drill-holes, totalling 270m, are scheduled to evaluate mineralisation continuity in AWMG and the extension of AMG below AWMG.

Gold mineralisation at Athona is controlled by north-north-east-trending structures and is present as stacked quartz–sulphide vein arrays.

The Athona deposit currently contains an open-pit constrained mineral resource of 255,400oz indicated (7.8mt at 1.02g/t) and 100,100oz inferred (4.0mt at 0.78g/t), with an effective date of 11 September 2025.

Fortune Bay is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential projects in Canada and Mexico.