The project area contains seven identified deposits. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

Fortuna Mining has secured an environmental decree for its Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal from the country’s Ministry of Environment and Ecological Transition.

The decision confirms approval of the project’s Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, verifying that the mine meets prevailing environmental standards and has secured social acceptance from involved stakeholders.

This development follows the submission of Fortuna’s mining permit application to the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines in February 2026.

Fortuna Mining president and CEO Jorge Ganoza said: “Obtaining the environmental permit for our future Diamba Sud Gold Mine, just nine months from submission to approval, is a clear testament to the quality of our work and demonstrates that mining projects in Senegal can advance on a highly competitive timeline.

“This milestone also reflects the Government of Senegal’s commitment to enabling the responsible development of its mining sector.

“With this key approval in hand, we will continue advancing early construction works as we move toward the important milestones of completing the feasibility study, followed by a final construction decision in mid-2026.”

The Diamba Sud Gold Project, acquired in September 2023, is positioned in the Kenieba-Koudougou Inlier, a region known for hosting significant gold deposits across eastern Senegal and western Mali.

The project area, associated with splays from the Senegal Mali Shear Zone, contains seven identified deposits.

As of July 2025, these hold an estimated 724,000oz of indicated and 285,000oz of inferred gold resources.

A preliminary economic assessment published in October 2025 outlined projected outcomes for an open-pit mining operation and a conventional carbon-in-leach processing facility.

Projected construction capital for the project stands at $283.2m (C$396.79m).

In April 2025, Fortuna Mining signed a definitive share purchase agreement with Soleil Resources International (SRI) to divest its ownership in Roxgold Sanu, the operator of the Yaramoko gold mine in Burkina Faso, and its other subsidiaries in a $130m deal.