The Forêt Domaniale wind farm will consist of 30 Vestas wind turbine generators. Credit: © 2026 State Forest Wind Farm.

The 185.6MW Forêt Domaniale Wind Project in Quebec, Canada, has reached financial close, enabling construction to advance.

EDF solutions électriques and Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est, which hold equal ownership in the project, confirmed that all necessary funds have been secured following the provincial government’s approval decree.

The project’s financing, structured under the Green Loan Principles, comes from a consortium of lenders.

Desjardins Group, which led the financing and acted as administrative agent, worked alongside the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, KfW IPEX-Bank, the National Bank of Canada and MUFG.

Located in the Cap-Saint-Ignace, Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire and Sainte-Apolline-de-Patton municipalities within the Montmagny regional county municipality in Chaudière-Appalaches, the wind farm will comprise 30 Vestas wind turbine generators.

The facility will connect to Hydro-Québec’s grid through a substation in the Montmagny area and operate under a 30-year power purchase agreement with Hydro-Québec.

The project is expected to provide more than 250 construction jobs.

For the 15 Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est member communities, the Magdalen Islands Maritime Community and the Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation, net distributions totalling approximately C$198m ($143m) are anticipated over the project’s lifespan.

Preparatory construction began in January 2026, with full-scale building activity proceeding now that financing is in place.

The parties involved stated their intention to collaborate with local suppliers and businesses throughout construction.

The wind farm is scheduled to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2027.

EDF power solutions North America chief financial officer Amy Lloyd said: “Closing this financing reflects both the economic strength and strategic significance of the Forêt Domaniale Wind project in advancing Quebec’s clean energy future, as well as the value of our ongoing partnership with local communities.

“We are deeply thankful to our financial partners whose commitment has enabled us to move confidently into the construction phase.

“Beyond adding low-carbon capacity to the Hydro-Québec network, we are creating a meaningful climate victory and a long-term economic legacy for the region.”

Stikeman Elliott served as legal adviser to the project, while the lenders received counsel from Blake, Cassels and Graydon.

Earlier this month, EDF Power Solutions UK obtained a development consent order from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, allowing the 800MW Springwell Solar Farm to proceed to the next stage towards construction.