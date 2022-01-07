Foremost Lithium plans to extract a 500-kilogram bulk sample of spodumene-bearing pegmatite from Dyke 1 on its Zoro Lithium Project

Foremost Lithium receives a permit to extract a bulk sample from its Zoro Lithium Project. (Credit: Alex Banner from Pixabay)

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (“Foremost” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received a permit from the Province of Manitoba to extract a bulk sample from its Zoro Lithium Project located in the historic mining district of Snow Lake, Manitoba.

Foremost Lithium plans to extract a 500-kilogram bulk sample of spodumene-bearing pegmatite from Dyke 1 on its Zoro Lithium Project. The bulk sample will be shipped to a reputable third party for metallurgical testing and process development. A 2020 peer reviewed technical publication co-authored with SGS Mineral Services concluded that spodumene-bearing pegmatite from Zoro Dyke 1 can be processed using industry standard metallurgy to produce a 6% battery-grade lithium (Li2O) concentrate.i The goal for the upcoming 500 kg bulk sample is to demonstrate that pegmatite from the Company’s Zoro Lithium Project is suitable to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide (LiOH) thereby making it viable to market its lithium to strategic partners prior to development.

Scott Taylor, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium states “In addition to the Zoro Lithium Project, recently collected samples from our Jean Lake Lithium Project returned high-grade assays of 3.89% to 5.17% Li2O%. Given the similarity in mineralogy of the Beryl pegmatite to Dyke 1 on the Zoro property, the potential to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide from the Beryl pegmatite is a distinct possibility. As such, the extraction of a bulk sample at the Beryl pegmatite for purposes of third-party metallurgy is currently being planned. This is the first step in our journey and commitment to shareholders to deliver a secure domestic supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide.”

Source: Company Press Release