E45-5055 (Mt. Dove) comprises approximately 67 km2 (21 blocks) and is one of three tenements and applications that make up the Company’s Mt Dove project

Location map of Flynn Gold’s Mt. Dove and Shay Gap projects relative to known mineral deposits in the Pilbara region, WA. (Credit: Flynn Gold Limited)

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its tenement application E45-5055 located 70km south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia has been granted.

E45-5055 (Mt. Dove) comprises approximately 67 km2 (21 blocks) and is one of three tenements and applications that make up the Company’s Mt Dove project which is located immediately adjacent to De Grey’s Mallina gold project that hosts the 6.8 Moz Hemi gold deposit.

Exploration work program

Exploration at Mt. Dove is expected to commence when weather conditions allow safe and effective access (late Q1 – early Q2, 2022) and is planned to include ground-based geophysics (magnetics and gravity) and soil geochemistry programmes with the aim to define targets for follow-up aircore drilling.

The work programmes will target Hemi-style intrusive related gold mineralisation and structurally-controlled gold mineralisation as well as pegmatite-hosted lithium mineralisation.

All work programmes are subject to government approvals, native title and land-owner access conditions, weather access conditions, availability of contractors and COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Executive Director, Sam Garrett said:

“We are very happy to have the opportunity to soon be commencing our exploration at Mt. Dove. The recent discovery at Hemi by De Grey has generated significant international and local interest in the region for gold, and we plan to have boots-on-ground at the earliest opportunity. Despite the close proximity to Hemi, the Mt. Dove project area is under-explored and we have historical evidence of anomalous surface geochemistry in the vicinity that has not been followed up with drilling.”

Source: Company Press Release