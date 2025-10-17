The Gridstack Pro 5000 solution’s parts will be made in the US. Credit: zhu difeng/Shutterstock.com.

Fluence Energy and Torch Clean Energy have partnered to develop the Winchester battery energy storage system (BESS) in Cochise County, Arizona, US.

The project will feature Fluence’s Gridstack Pro 5000 energy storage solution, with delivery anticipated in early 2027.

Situated adjacent to two 80MW solar arrays, the Winchester project will provide a combined energy storage capacity of 160MW/640MWh through two identical systems.

When fully operational, the project will aid in balancing the grid and accommodating anticipated load growth in the region.

Additionally, it will promote economic development and encourage local infrastructure investment in Cochise County.

The Gridstack Pro 5000 solution will comprise enclosures, inverters, and thermal management systems that are manufactured domestically.

This ensures that the entire solar-plus-storage facility qualifies for domestic content tax credits while also bolstering US manufacturing and enhancing American energy security, according to Fluence.

Fluence Americas president John Zahurancik said: “We’re proud to partner with Torch Clean Energy on the Winchester project and to bring this important power resource to the Arizona electric grid.

“This facility is a great step toward ensuring affordable, reliable, and secure power for the local community and will support regional economic activity and expected load growth for many years to come.”

Torch Clean Energy president Travis Haggard said: “Torch is excited to partner with Fluence to manufacture the energy storage system for our Winchester project. The Gridstack Pro 5000 will allow us to shift cost-effective solar generation to be dispatched when the grid needs it most.”

Fluence is said to have deployed or contracted over 22GWh of BESS capacity across more than 90 projects in the US, supporting utilities and developers with advanced storage solutions.

Torch Clean Energy, focusing on renewable energy assets in the mid-Atlantic region of the US and the desert Southwest, has developed and sold over 1.2GW of renewable power assets.

Last August, Fluence Energy agreed to install 2.2GWh of BESS infrastructure in the US from 2025.