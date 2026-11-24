The power project will use a CCGT configuration. Credit: Rangsarit Chaiyakun/Shutterstock.com.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), in partnership with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), Sembcorp Industries, and Aljomaih Energy and Water Company, has announced the financial close of the Dh7.76bn ($2.1bn) Taweelah C Independent Power Producer (IPP) project.

The plant, which will be situated approximately 50km northeast of Abu Dhabi within the Al Taweelah Power and Desalination Complex, is expected to deliver a capacity of 2.6GW using a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) configuration.

The project is being financed primarily through senior debt arranged by several local and international banks.

These include the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Development Bank of Singapore, KfW International Project and Export Finance Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank also participated in coordinating and arranging the transaction.

EWEC, TAQA, and the consortium previously signed a power purchase agreement making EWEC the sole purchaser of the plant’s electricity.

TAQA holds a 60% equity stake in the project company, with the remaining 40% owned by the international partners.

In the operations and maintenance company, TAQA will own 40%, while the consortium will hold 60%.

The partners are jointly responsible for the plant’s design, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance.

China Energy Engineering Corporation has been selected to undertake the engineering, procurement, and construction works.

TAQA chief investment officer Dr Frank Possmeier said: “We are pleased to reach financial close on Taweelah C in close collaboration with EWEC and our partners. This greenfield project is progressing ahead, with early works already underway.

“TAQA is leading the next phase of development by leveraging its project delivery expertise and experience. In collaboration with our partners, we are focused on making Taweelah C a new benchmark in power efficiency, underscoring our commitment to supporting the development of Abu Dhabi’s power and supply plan.”

The plant is intended to support EWEC’s long-term plans to address increasing electricity demand through to 2050, driven by urban growth, population increase, and the expansion of data centres.

Taweelah C is designed to accommodate potential future integration with carbon capture technology and is expected to become operational in the third quarter of 2028, with commercial operations beginning in 2029.

In June 2026, Siemens Energy was selected to supply gas and steam turbine technology for the Taweelah C IPP project.