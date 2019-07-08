One of the contract secured by the company is for expansion of Houston’s Northeast Water Purification Plant

Image: Ferrovial wins two water treatment facility construction contracts in US. Photo: Courtesy of Ferrovial.

PLW Waterworks, a subsidiary of Ferrovial Agroman, has been selected to participate in the construction of two water treatment plants in Texas, with a combined value of €274m (£245m).

The company will execute two contracts as part of the project in expanding Houston’s Northeast Water Purification Plant. The company will install more than 37,000 linear meters of underground pipelines and built a new treated water pumping station, with a capacity of 1.21 million cubic meters per day. These contracts are worth €169m (£151.4m) and could be completed in 2024.

Expansion of Houston’s Northeast Water Purification Plant is under way and when completed, it will serve over 2 million people.

For the second contract, PLW Waterworks will build a surface water treatment plant in the city of Pearland, South of Houston at a cost of €105m (£94.1m). The work includes executing pre-sedimentation and processing facilities, pumping stations and pipelines. When completed in 2023, this plant will serve a population of 75,000.

To expand in the water business in the US, Ferrovial, through Webber, acquired Pepper Lawson in 2016. Cadagua, a Ferrovial Agroman subsidiary, has also strengthened its presence in the country with several projects, including the upgrade of a wastewater treatment plant in the municipality of Trophy Club and a drinking water treatment plant in Corpus Christi, both in Texas.

Ferrovial and Enagás agreed to explore opportunities in biogas production

Last year, the company signed a collaboration agreement with Enagás to explore opportunities in biogas production and distribution. The two companies partnered to analyse projects to develop and operate plants, where biogas generated in waste-to-energy facilities managed by Ferrovial will be converted into biomethane.

Ferrovial said in a statement: “The agreement evidences both companies’ commitment to the circular economy. For Ferrovial, it means a step forward in the development of new businesses related to waste-to-energy processes to obtain sustainable energy.

“Enagás supports the development of non-electric renewable energy (biogas/biomethane and hydrogen) as vital energy solutions in the decarbonization process.”