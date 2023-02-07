Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of progressing priority mineral properties through exploration and innovative development

Fancamp Announces Joint Venture with Platinex. (Credit: Alex Banner from Pixabay)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture arrangement with Platinex Inc. (“Platinex”) (CSE: PTX) to facilitate advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties held by the parties located in Ontario (see attached map). As part of the contemplated transaction (the “Transaction”), Platinex and the Corporation will:

transfer Fancamp’s Heenan Mallard and Dorothy properties and Platinex’s Shining Tree property to South Timmins Mining Inc. (“Goldco”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Platinex. Subsequent to the Transaction, Goldco will be held 25% by Fancamp and 75% by Platinex. Fancamp will have an option to increase its shareholding to 50% on the basis described below;

enter into a shareholders’ agreement in relation to the governance of Goldco’s operation; and

enter into a subscription agreement, whereby the Corporation will purchase 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Rajesh Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

“Fancamp is pleased to join hands with Platinex by combining their respective properties in the SW Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Canada’s largest gold producing region. This Transaction is a continuation of Fancamp’s strategic process of creating value from its vast portfolio of mineral properties by either optioning out, entering joint venture or monetizing its assets. This joint venture provides an opportunity for scale and a potential for building a future mine in a highly prospective gold district. With Fancamp’s strong balance sheet, the Corporation can continue to benefit from its financial flexibility to participate in such an accretive transaction which utilizes the strengths and synergy of the two companies.”

Source: Company Press Release