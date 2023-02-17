The A2H well was drilled to a total depth (TD) of 3,883 metres, including a 1,275-metre horizontal section within the Amungee Member B Shale (formerly known as the Middle Velkerri B-shale), in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited’s joint venture partner, Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited (“Tamboran”) in December 2022

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the commencement of the well stimulation programme at the Amungee NW-2H (“A2H”) well.

The A2H well was drilled to a total depth (TD) of 3,883 metres, including a 1,275-metre horizontal section within the Amungee Member B Shale (formerly known as the Middle Velkerri B-shale), in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited’s joint venture partner, Tamboran (B1) Pty Limited (“Tamboran”) in December 2022.

Stimulation Programme Details:

The programme will include up to 24 stimulation stages over a 1,200-metre horizontal section within the Amungee Member B Shale, with operations expected to be completed within 2-3 weeks.

The A2H stimulation programme will be executed utilising proven US-style shale stimulation designs and techniques, including the use of 5-½-inch casing, by Condor Energy Services, a respected Australian energy services provider.

5-½-inch casing will allow the optimal placement of sand and fluid at an increased rate to the perforations during stimulation and has been proven to deliver significantly higher production rates.

Following stimulation, up to four-weeks of fluid flow back is expected to take place prior to the installation of production tubing.

The 30-day initial production rates are expected early in the second quarter of 2023.

Philip O’Quigley, Falcon’s CEO, commented:

“We are delighted to announce the commencement of stimulation operations with our joint venture operator, Tamboran Resources Limited. This is an exciting phase of operations in the Beetaloo with the potential for obtaining production rates that would support the joint venture moving to a multi-well pilot development program in 2023/2024. We look forward to updating the market on these very important flow rates as soon as they become available.”

Source: Company Press Release