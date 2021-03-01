Falck Renewables continues to share value with the local community

Brattmyrliden wind farm in Sweden has been energised. (Credit: Matthias Böckel from Pixabay.)

Brattmyrliden wind farm in Sweden has been energised and is now connected to the grid network. The project – owned by Falck Renewables’ subsidiary Brattmyrliden Vind AB – consists of 19 Nordex N133 turbines standing at 199.5 metres tall with a total installed capacity of 74.1 MW.

The turbines now undergo final testing before reaching full commercial operations, expected by the end of Q1 2021.

The wind farm – which is located near the town of Trehörningsjö, in the municipality of Örnsköldsvik, Sweden – will bring clean power to approximately 52,700 homes annually, contributing towards Falck Renewables’ actions in countering the climate change.

On July 22, 2020, Falck Renewables announced the signing of a 10-year Corporate Virtual Power Purchase Agreement, between Brattmyrliden Vind AB and Ball Corporation, that will provide for the coverage of around 70% of the electricity produced by the wind farm.

As with the neighbouring operational Åliden wind farm, Falck Renewables continues to share value with the local community. Part of the proceeds will be assigned towards a community benefit scheme in Trehörningsjö, where funded projects will be independently selected by the local association that directly runs the fund.

Toni Volpe, CEO of Falck Renewables S.p.A., declared: “We continue to grow our presence in the Scandinavian market. With our second operational wind farm in Sweden, we increase our green energy production and also further contribute in create shared value with the people living around the plant. This will be done thanks to the funding of the Brattmyrliden community benefit scheme, following the spirit of inclusive, sustainable development which characterizes all our activities”.

Source: Company Press Release